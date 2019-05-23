Modi wins Varanasi by 4.75 lakh votes

recorded a spectacular victory in Varanasi, clocking a margin of 4,75,754 votes.

polled a total of 6,69,602 votes while his nearest rival, of the Samajwadi Party (SP), got 1,93,848. of the got 1,51,800 votes.

In 2014, won from by a margin of 3.37 lakh votes.

has been celebrating the Prime Minister's victory since the morning with songs, dance and sweets.

According to sources, Modi will visit next week to offer thanks and prayers at the

--IANS

amita/rtp

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)