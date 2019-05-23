Rahul accepts defeat, congratulates Modi

on Thursday accepted the shocking defeat in the elections as "people's verdict" and congratulated and the (BJP) for the victory.

Addressing a brief press conference at the party headquarters here as the results trickled in, Gandhi also conceded defeat in the constituency, the pocket borough of his family, and congratulated for the victory.

He, however, refused to state what went wrong for the party, and suggested that the Working Committee (CWC) would decide whether he would continue as the

"It's between me and the party and me and the CWC," he said when asked whether he would step down.

"I had said during campaign that 'janata maalik hai' (people are the decision-makers) and the 'maalik' has given the verdict," Gandhi said.

"First of all, I want to congratulate Modiji and the BJP. We have to accept that Modiji has won this election," the said.

Asked about the reasons for the debacle, he evaded the query by saying "I don't want to colour the discussion by saying what went wrong."

Questioned about Amethi, the outgoing from the constituency said, "I can say that Smritiji has won. I congratulate her."

Gandhi said he respected the verdict given by the people of and hoped that Irani would live up to the trust reposed in her by the people of the constituency.

He said his party's fight against the BJP was ideological and it will continue.

Gandhi also asked the party cadres to keep fighting for the Congress ideology.

IANS

ss-aks-ps/akk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)