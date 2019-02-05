Modi to lay foundation stone of Central University in HP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a Central University in Himachal Pradesh on February 26, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.
Thakur announced this in the Assembly during a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address.
The Central University will have twin campuses -- at Dharamsala and Dehra towns, both in Kangra district.
