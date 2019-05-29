Modi to visit 'samadhis' of Mahatma, Vajpayee

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit "Sadaiv Atal" and "Rajghat", the 'samadhis' of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahatma Gandhi respectively, ahead of his swearing in on Thursday.
Modi along with his Council of Ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhawan.
--IANS
bns/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
