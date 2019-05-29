JUST IN
Modi to visit 'samadhis' of Mahatma, Vajpayee

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit "Sadaiv Atal" and "Rajghat", the 'samadhis' of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahatma Gandhi respectively, ahead of his swearing in on Thursday.

Modi along with his Council of Ministers will be administered the oath of office and secrecy on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 14:58 IST

