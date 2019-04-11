Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

on Thursday urged voters to turn out in record numbers as polling for the 91 seats in first phase of began across 18 states and two union territories.

"I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise," he tweeted.

Modi specially urged the young and first-time voters to vote.

--IANS

bns/mag/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)