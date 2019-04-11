JUST IN
Modi urges people to vote in record numbers

New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged voters to turn out in record numbers as polling for the 91 seats in first phase of parliamentary elections began across 18 states and two union territories.

"I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise," he tweeted.

Modi specially urged the young and first-time voters to vote.

