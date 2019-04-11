Voting underway for 4 LS, 28 Assembly seats in Odisha

Voting was underway for four and 28 Assembly seats in the first phase of polling in on Thursday.

A total of 60,03,707 electorate is eligible to vote.

Twenty-six candidates are in the fray for four of the 21 seats and 191 candidates are contesting for 28 of the 147 Assembly seats in the state.

Polling was underway at 7,233 booths for the four parliamentary constituencies - Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput - and 28 Assembly constituencies which fall under these constituencies.

Technical glitch in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) at several booths delayed the voting process in the polling stations.

The state will face elections in four phases.

