Modi will return to power: SNDP

A of the Hindu Ezhava community in Kerala, Vellapally Natesan, said on Tuesday that Modi will return to power in the coming elections.

But he added that his Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam will not have any political leaning.

"My feeling is Modi will certainly retain power as he has the knack of roping in all to get the required numbers. Modi certainly has relevance today," Natesan told the media here.

Natesan is the of the SNDP Yogam, the socio-cultural body of the Hindu Ezhava community that constitutes a majority among Hindus in the state.

Natesan's son is the of BDJS, the second biggest ally of the BJP- led NDA in

"In the past, I have committed mistakes and travelled on a helicopter provided by the BJP. Today I have no role in I am no longer part of it," said Natesan.

On the Sabarimala issue, Natesan gave a clean chit to and said both the and the BJP were on the wrong path.

"The government has no role in taking women to the They only obeyed the orders.

"The recent meeting by Ayyappa Sanghom (in Thiruvananthapuram) was organised by elitist Hindus. These elitists find it difficult to accept communities like ours," he said.

