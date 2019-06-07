One killed, 99 injured in massive Nepal storm

One person was killed and 99 others were injured after a massive storm hit several villages in Nepal's Kailali and Kanchanpur districts, authorities said on Friday.

The storm hit several areas in the two adjoining districts at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the

Roads have been blocked as trees and utility poles were uprooted, while there's also a power outage, reports

According to of Police Sudip Giri, the storm that lasted for nearly 40 minutes, also damaged over 150 houses.

Thirty people were killed and hundreds injured when a massive storm hit and districts in April.

