JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Industry seeks Telangana, Tamil Nadu-like sops in MP

Film shows Kerala's signature assets, promotes it as global tourism destination
Business Standard

Iconic fashion designer Karl Largerfeld dies at 85

Press Trust of India  |  London 

Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most influential names in the fashion world and the man credited with revamping Chanel as its creative director, has died at the age of 85.

The German-born designer passed away in Paris after prolonged illness, reported French magazine Closer.

The prolific fashion designer had given the Chanel's Paris haute couture show in January due to ill health. It was for the first time that he had missed the Chanel's show.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 17:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements