can have harmful side effects too, says a study, published in Journal. It was corroborate by an incident in when a man landed up in a hospital for high-blood pressure emergency after over-consuming homemade made from licorice root.

"Excessive amounts of some can have harmful side effects," said from in And products containing licorice root extract can raise blood pressure leading to and

"Products containing licorice root extract can raise blood pressure, cause water retention and decrease potassium levels if consumed in excess," Falet said.

The in the 84-year-old resident of was found to be induced by homemade made from licorice root, according to the researchers. His blood pressure was severely elevated, and he was suffering from a headache, light sensitivity, chest pain, and fluid retention in the calves, said the study.

After admission to hospital and treatment, the patient, who had a history of high blood pressure, told physicians he had been daily drinking 1-2 glasses of homemade licorice root extract called "erk sous" for the past two weeks.

Licorice is popular in the and parts of Europe, and erk sous is especially popular in during

The findings suggest that physicians should consider screening for licorice root intake in patients with

--IANS

bu/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)