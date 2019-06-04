Shekhar Kapur doesn't need cars to prove 'self esteem'

Acclaimed filmmaker finds it silly to own a car in and says he does not need them to prove his self esteem.

A Twitter user wrote to Kapur: "I derive a strange comfort to know to know that celeb's like you still use a Rickshaw."

To which the filmmaker replied: "I don't own a car. It's silly to own a car in It's takes 600,000 litres to make an Shouldn't we use that water to grow instead?"

A then questioned him about him not having a car and said that "Bollywood celebrities have 20 plus imported cars".

Kapur, who has made films like "Bandit Queen", "Masoom" and "Mr. India", replied: "I don't need to own 20 imported cars to prove my self esteem."

Another user asked him if he uses rickshaws.

said: "I don't own a car. So often will use ricks."

gained international recognition with "Bandit Queen", based on the infamous Indian bandit and Phoolan Devi, which won It was premiered in the Directors Fortnight section of and was also screened at

In international cinema, his historical biopics on Elizabeth, "Elizabeth" and "Elizabeth: The Golden Age", won for Best Film and two

