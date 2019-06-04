Barry Jenkins to direct Alvin Ailey biopic

"Moonlight" will direct a biopic about late African-American iconic choreographer,

Film studio first announced the project in March 2018, saying it had the support of the Organisation. Singer-songwriter is producing with through her AK Worldwide production company, along with Judy Kinberg, and from iDeal Partners, reports variety.com.

is writing the script.

Ailey, who was raised in rural by a single mother, founded the interracial American Dance Theatre in in 1958 and helped popularise His "Revelations" became one of the most-performed pieces in history.

Ailey received the Kennedy Centre Honours in 1988, a year before he died at the age of 58 from AIDS-related complications. In 2014, former US selected Ailey to be a posthumous recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The project includes the rights to Jennifer Dunning's biography " Ailey: A Life in Dance".

and the producers will be working with the dance company's and emerita

Jenkins won for best adapted screenplay for "Moonlight" and received an nomination for directing the coming-of-age best picture winner. He was nominated this year for best adapted screenplay for "If Beale Street Could Talk", which he also directed.

