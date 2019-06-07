NCPCR wants girl's body exhumed for post-mortem

The (NCPCR) has suggested police exhume the body of a girl from Assam, who died under mysterious circumstances in Arunachal and was buried without a post-mortem.

Member of the NCPCR, said this on Friday while addressing a press conference. She said there have been severe lapses on part of the police, who had not even registered an FIR until the intervention by the rights panel.

"We saw a news report last month about death of a girl in the house of sitting MLA from Itanagar Techi Kaso at Naharlagun on May 20. Following this, a delegation of the NCPCR and State Committee for Protection of (ASCPCR) visited Naharlagun and found that although the police was informed about the incident, there is no FIR filed. We are told that the girl committed suicide by hanging herself," she said.

It was after the intervention of the rights delegation that the police field an FIR calling it an unnatural death, she said.

"The police told us that they did not conduct post-mortem and handed over the body to the parents of the girl who later brought it to district in and buried it. However, this is a serious lapse as without the post-mortem it is difficult to ascertain if it was a suicide or a murder," said of ASCPCR,

