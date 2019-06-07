Fire breaks out in Delhi building, 50 evacuated

Around 50 people were evacuated after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of Jeevan Deep building near Connaught Place here on Friday, the Delhi Fire Service said.
"A call was received at 5:01 p.m. on Friday informing that a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Jeevan Deep building. The fire has been brought under control and over 50 people trapped in the smoke have been rescued," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.
The cause of the fire is still unclear. No casualties have been reported till now.
--IANS
