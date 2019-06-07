Fire breaks out in Delhi building, 50 evacuated

Around 50 people were evacuated after a fire broke out on the fourth floor of near here on Friday, the Fire Service said.

"A call was received at 5:01 p.m. on Friday informing that a fire broke out on the fourth floor of the The fire has been brought under control and over 50 people trapped in the smoke have been rescued," said Atul Garg, Director, Fire Service.

The cause of the fire is still unclear. No casualties have been reported till now.

