MSD connection between Riyan Parag and his father

During the (CSK) game against in the ongoing edition of the (IPL) played on April 11, 17-year-old Riyan Parag--who was making his IPL debut--was caught behind by Dhoni after he had scored 16 runs at the in CSK went on to win that match by four wickets.

In that match, it was pointed out that Dhoni had first met Riyan when he was just three. A picture of the two had surfaced on in which the wicketkeeper-batsman is seen alongside child Riyan.

Now, it has come out that coincidentally it was Dhoni who had stumped Riyan's father in one of the domestic games roughly 19 years ago.

Dhoni, who had made his first-class debut in the 1999-2000 season of the for -- during a game against in an -- had stumped Parag in the second innings after a 24-ball 30. went on to win by 191 runs.

commentator took to to come out with this interesting statistic. Bhogle, while pointing this out, wrote "Many years ago, in the 99-00 season of the (see the 2nd innings of in this scorecard)

an opener, called was stumped by a young keeper called Dhoni. is Riyan Parag's father! And MSD is the constant!"

Some user had tweeted this stat tagging Bhogle.

On April 25, Riyan played a superb knock of a 31-ball 47 to help Royals achieve a stunning victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL fixture.

