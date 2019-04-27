Bumrah, Shami, Jadeja and Poonam recommended for Arjuna

The Board of Control for in (BCCI) on Saturday recommended the names of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and for the Arjuna Award.

The Supreme Court-appointed (CoA) met in the Capital to discuss the matter in the presence of GM Operations Karim had proposed the names of the cricketers.

Bumrah has been an integral part of the Indian side in recent times and will be leading the bowling attack for at Shami has also been in great form in recent times and made a remarkable comeback into the Indian limited-overs side after being considered only for the longer format in the last couple of seasons.

Jadeja, who till recently was only part of the Indian Test side, has also made a return to the limited overs team and has been picked as the third spinner in the 15-member squad for in England and

Poonam has been deservedly nominated from the women's team.

