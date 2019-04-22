Towards the end of the 448-page Mueller report to investigate possible Russian meddling in the 2016 US is a reference to Abu Dhabi's Crown Sheikh Al Nahyan.

The reference appears to suggest that the UAE might have acted to bring together the campaign and Russians representing

The report refers to Kirill Dmitriev, "a Russian national who heads Russia's sovereign wealth fund and is closely connected to Putin". He was appointed of (RDIF) when it was founded in 2011. The Muller report says that he "reported directly to Putin and frequently referred to Putin as his 'boss.'"

regularly interacted with George Nader, a to the Crown The report also refers to Nader as a business associate of It says he leaned on Nader to introduce him to transition officials. " told Nader that Putin would be very grateful to Nader and that a meeting would make history," the report said.

A meeting was arranged in between Dmitriev and Eric Prince, a campaign supporter and an associate of Steve Bannon, of Brietbart news who joined the but was later eased out.

The report says the UAE also introduced Dmitriev to Rick Gerson, a and friend of Trump's That meeting took place in late November 2016.

Suggestions on the myterious role of Crown come across when the Muller report says, "Nader considered Dmitriev to be Putin's interlocutor in the Gulf region, and would relay Dmitriev's views directly to Mohammed". It continued: "Nader developed contacts with both U.S. presidential campaigns during the 2016 election, and kept Dmitriev abreast of his efforts to do so. According to Nader, Dmitriev said that his and the government of Russia's preference was for candidate Trump to win, and asked Nader to assist him in meeting members of the Trump campaign."

More evidence emerged of how the UAE might have played go-between in the Russia-Trump campaign meetings. The was at a luxury hotel in in January 2017, just before Trump's inauguration, with Nader, who eventually cooperated with the Muller investigation.

What happened at the January 11, 2017, meeting that Dmitriev, Nader and Prince attended remains unclear, in part due to a series of redactions in the Muller report. However, speculation over what is being read between the lines suggests a more than glacing role in the matter.

