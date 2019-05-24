Musa eliminated: Restrictions imposed in Kashmir

Hours after Kashmir's most wanted militant Zakir Musa, who headed the Al Qaeda affiliate Ansar Gazwatul Hind, was killed, nocturnal protests broke out in parts of Srinagar, and forcing authorities on Friday to impose restrictions in parts of the valley.

After the body of the slain militant was handed over to his family for the final rights, all educational institutions across were shut down.

Mobile were snapped across the valley to maintain law and order. Even speed of fixed landline connections were reduced to prevent uploading of and pictures.

Heavy deployments have been made in capital city Srinagar, south Kashmir's Pulwama, Anantnag, and Kulgam districts among other areas.

