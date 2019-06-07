Nadal crushes Federer to reach 12th French Open final

reached final for the third time in a row, and a record extending 12th overall, with a straight set win over arch-rival Roger Federer, here on Friday.

The Spaniard beat the Swiss legend 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 at the in the 39th meeting between the two stalwarts.

While was playing for the first time since the 2015 edition, it was Nadal who re-established himself as the best in the world on clay court after a brief slump due to

The 11-time champion will now face either world No. 1 Novak Djokovic or Austrian fourth seed who will clash in the other semifinal later in the day.

It was a windy day in and despite water being poured on the court to keep the clay down, the wind kept kicking up the dust. Nadal raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set before fought back with a hold and a break to make it 3-2. Nadal responded by breaking back and then went on to win the next two games to pocket the set.

took a 2-0 lead in the second set as Nadal struggled to adjust to the dust that was being blown due to the wind, but soon levelled up the set. It was an even contest until 4-4 before Nadal broke Federer and then served out the set.

The third was a more one-sided affair, although Federer did initially take a 1-0 lead. His next win in the set, however, came only to delay Nadal's victory as the Swiss held his serve at 5-2. Nadal eventually served for the match and raised his arms to soak in the applause from the crowd at the

