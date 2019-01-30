JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Art-Culture-Books

SC introduces new method of listing fresh cases

Delhi shelter home owner held for confining, extorting money from couples

Business Standard

Gandhi reimagined by rural traditional artists

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Gandhi, who has always inspired Indian art and literature, is the focal point of an exhibition of traditional art depicting various events of his life by rural artisans.

Developed for the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) and exhibited at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library here starting Wednesday, these 25 paintings are a unique interpretation of Gandhi's life.

"The three monkeys, which is a pictorial maxim of 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil,' was one of the favourite themes of the artists and it was manifested in several paintings of the Gond artists who worked on the project," said Vikramaditya Ugra, Bank's General Manager.

"All the paintings have a story to tell and the artists worked for over two months on them," said Ugra.

The artists represent traditional art forms: Warli art, Gond art, North East weaving, Pattachitra art, Papier Mache art, Tanjore art, Sanjhi craft, Pattua art, and Kalamkari art, among others.

It is open for public viewing in Delhi till Saturday, after which the exhibition will travel to Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

--IANS

sj/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 20:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements