Gandhi reimagined by rural traditional artists

Gandhi, who has always inspired Indian art and literature, is the focal point of an exhibition of traditional art depicting various events of his life by rural artisans.

Developed for the Export-Import Bank of (Exim Bank) and exhibited at the and Library here starting Wednesday, these 25 paintings are a unique interpretation of Gandhi's life.

"The three monkeys, which is a pictorial maxim of 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil,' was one of the favourite themes of the artists and it was manifested in several paintings of the Gond artists who worked on the project," said Vikramaditya Ugra, Bank's

"All the paintings have a story to tell and the artists worked for over two months on them," said Ugra.

The artists represent traditional art forms: Warli art, Gond art, North East weaving, Pattachitra art, Papier Mache art, Tanjore art, Sanjhi craft, Pattua art, and Kalamkari art, among others.

It is open for public viewing in till Saturday, after which the exhibition will travel to Pune, Ahmedabad, and

