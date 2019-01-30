Gandhi reimagined by rural traditional artists

-
ALSO READ
Scholars deliberate on Mahatma Gandhi's role in uniting people
Railway tableau traces Gandhi's journey from Mohan to Mahatma
European Parliament hosts exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi
European Parliament hosts exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi (Lead, correcting name)
Mahatma Gandhi's teachings to be globalised through LED projections
-
Gandhi, who has always inspired Indian art and literature, is the focal point of an exhibition of traditional art depicting various events of his life by rural artisans.
Developed for the Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) and exhibited at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library here starting Wednesday, these 25 paintings are a unique interpretation of Gandhi's life.
"The three monkeys, which is a pictorial maxim of 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil,' was one of the favourite themes of the artists and it was manifested in several paintings of the Gond artists who worked on the project," said Vikramaditya Ugra, Bank's General Manager.
"All the paintings have a story to tell and the artists worked for over two months on them," said Ugra.
The artists represent traditional art forms: Warli art, Gond art, North East weaving, Pattachitra art, Papier Mache art, Tanjore art, Sanjhi craft, Pattua art, and Kalamkari art, among others.
It is open for public viewing in Delhi till Saturday, after which the exhibition will travel to Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.
--IANS
sj/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU