Navy acknowledges request regarding USS John S. McCain

The US has acknowledged that a request had been made regarding the in relation to Donald Trump's recent visit to Japan, but said the warship ended up remaining in its normal configuration.

The statement on Friday continues a saga stemming from emails exchanged between the and lower-level US officials about keeping a warship named for the late Senator John McCain's father and grandfather out of sight ahead of the President's trip, reports

"A request was made to the US to minimize the visibility of USS John S. McCain, however, all ships remained in their normal configuration during the President's visit," Rear Adm. Charlie Brown, of Navy information, said in the statement.

"There were also no intentional efforts to explicitly exclude Sailors assigned to "

Brown added that the Navy is "fully cooperating with the review of this matter tasked by" acting

Two Navy officials told on Wednesday that the Military Office had asked lower-level US Navy officials about keeping the ship out of view -- an impractical request as the ship was under repair, one of the officials said.

The ship ultimately was not moved nor was the name obscured, said Clay Doss, a for the 7th Fleet.

Trump told reporters ON Thursday that while he had had no knowledge of the plan nor would he have acted on it, he "is not a big fan" of McCain, and whoever was behind the plan was "well-meaning".

When asked abut the controversy on Friday, Shanahan maintained that the military would not be politicized, adding that he would not have directed the ship to be moved, reported.

"Our business is to run military operations and not to become politicized," Shanahan told reporters at a news conference.

"I'll wait until I get a full explanation of the facts before I pass judgment on the situation, but our job is to run the military."

