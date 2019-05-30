Navy to get new chief on Friday, eastern fleet has new commander

After serving for more than four decades, of Naval Staff will pass on the baton to Karambir Singh, who will take over as the at a ceremony in South Block on Friday.

The switch-over is taking place in the backdrop of a succession row triggered by Andaman and challenging the appointment of as the new chief.

Verma's plea against overlooking him for the top post despite being the senior-most is pending in the (AFT) though the has rejected his objection.

AFT on Wednesday allowed to take over till a decision on the petition comes.

Lanba's retirement has led to changes at the top of the defence establishment.

took over as the from

replaced Lanba as of Chiefs of (COSC), a tri-service integrated body.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla; Defence Services Staff College, Wellington; College of Defence Management, Secunderabad; and Royal College of Defence Studies, London, Admiral Lanba's career was enriched with vast experience at sea as well as in operational, training and tri-services appointments, said a statement.

During his tenure as the chief, Admiral Lanba set the tone for several transitions in operational, training and organisational philosophy of the

The Mission Based Deployments, introduced in June 2017, transformed the operational philosophy to deploying mission-ready ships and aircraft along critical sea lanes of communications and choke points.

During the Admiral's tenure, the Indian Navy's foreign cooperation initiatives became a 'key driver' to propel 'India's defence diplomacy' to greater heights in the Indo-Pacific.

Under Admiral Lanba's command, the examined and put into place a series of measures under the 'Make in India' initiative of the government and also recommended ways to further indigenize defence procurements to overcome major challenges.

A total of 49 ships and submarines are currently under construction in Indian shipyards, including the first 'Vikrant', the statement said.

