LS poll results show Rahul's 'chowkidar chor hai' campaign failed miserably

The "chowkidar chor hai" campaign by to target Narendra Modi, and his proposed (NYAY) clearly failed to impress the Indian electorate which gave a resounding victory to the BJP-led on Thursday, putting a question mark on the leadership of the grand old party.

The Congress, according to the trends available, once again performed dismally, with the party leading at 54 seats, just 10 more than what it bagged in the 2014 to the 543-member of the Parliament.

In view of the second consecutive poor performance in the polls, serious questions will definitely be raised over the leadership of 49-year-old Rahul Gandhi, who was made the of the in 2017 with an aim of rejuvenating the party after its worst ever show in the last

The party fared badly even in the three states of Rajasthan, and where it was elected to power only six months back.

Worse, was himself on the verge of losing to BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi constituency, which has been the pocket borough of his family.

As reflected by the outcome of these elections, his campaign and strategy turned out to be a total failure.

Gandhi had made the 'chowkidar chor hai' the main plank of his electioneering, alleging corruption and wrongdoings in the procurement of 36 fighter planes from France, a charge which was repeatedly rubbished by the government.

However, the fact that the BJP swept the elections by bagging more seats than even the last time goes on to demonstrate that the plank grossly misfired for Gandhi.

Another major poll plank of Gandhi was the NYAY scheme, under which he promised that if the was voted to power, it would provide a financial assistance of up to Rs 72,000 annually to the poorest people of the country. But clearly, this too failed to impress the electorate.

In the wake of the results, the question arises whether there will be a serious introspection in the Congress.

Some Congress leaders confide in private that Gandhi doesn't have it in him to lead the grand old party but nothing can be done since the party is controlled by his family.

" is our weakness, but it is our compulsion to let the family control the party as otherwise the party can break," according to a Congress

After the poll debacle the last time, several Congress leaders had openly blamed Gandhi, then the Vice of the party, and his team of advisers for an "uninspiring and lacklustre" campaign and "faulty distribution" of tickets.

The Congress, under the Presidentship of Sonia Gandhi, had then set up a four-member committee headed by senior to analyse the reasons for the poor show.

Among other things, it had blamed the party's strategy of pitching the as a battle between communalism and secularism and perceived minority appeasement, which ironically were again the main themes of the 2019 polls.

