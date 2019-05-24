NDA gained most in rural east, UPA in rural south

The BJP made major gains in rural constituencies of east and lost the most in rural north.

A deep dive into the Lok Sabha election results brings out a clear picture of how the nation voted in a historic verdict in favour of

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led increased its tally from 40 to 64 in rural east. The story was different in rural north where the number of seats for NDA came down from 70 to 56 despite a 10 percent increase in the vote share.

For the (UPA), major gains were in rural and semi-urban south. In rural south, the UPA had a gain of 10 and in semi-urban south it rose by 20.

In rural east, the Congress-led UPA lost 7 and others 17.

NDA lost a seat and a vote share of 3 to 4 per cent in urban northeast. But in rural and semi urban northeast, the NDA won 3 additional seats and its vote share went up by 3 to 5 per cent.

Across east and semi-urban north, others lost 16 seats and 7-8 per cent vote share respectively.

The results show that NDA found connect with rural against the notion that the villagers were under distress. Even if they faced major problems, the voters felt that the solution lay with Modi.

The BJP alone won 303 Lok Sabha seats on its own. The NDA won 39 out of 40 seats in Bihar, BJP won 11 seats in Jharkhand, 18 in West Bengal, 9 in Assam, both seats in and and 8 in Odisha.

The numbers also showed that there was not much rural-urban divide as was being perceived.

--IANS

gd/mr/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)