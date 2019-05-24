Raj Babbar offers to quit, owns moral responsibility

Owning moral responsibility for the rout of the in Uttar Pradesh, state has reportedly sent his resignation to

The Congress could win only one seat (Rae Bareli) in the state and lost Amethi to

also lost the seat that he contested. He lost the seat to of BJP by a margin of overt four lakh votes.

In a tweet, the said: "My best wishes to the winners. The results have been disappointing. I have failed to discharge my responsibility effectively and I blame myself for this. I will meet the party leadership and place my views before them."

The BJP and its ally, Apna Dal, have won 64 of the 80 seats while the SP-BSP alliance got only 15 seats. The Congress won only one seat.

--IANS

amita/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)