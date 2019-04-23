39% voter turnout recorded in Gujarat till 2 p.m.

The average till 2 p.m. has been recorded at 39.27 per cent in Gujarat, where all the 26 constituencies of the state are going to the polls in the third phase on Tuesday.

Big names like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and cast their votes at different polling stations in Ahmedabad which falls under the Gandhinagar seat being contested by Shah. The constituency recorded a turnout of around 39 per cent till 2 p.m.

Gujarat's (CEO) told the media: "Polling has been peaceful in the state so far. There were some complaints regarding EVM malfunctioning during the mock polls carried out prior to the election process in the morning. All those machines have been replaced. We have received 12 complaints, out of which one is regarding EVM."

Two complaints were received from Olpad and Mota Varachha region in The had complained about some persons displaying banners near the polling stations there, the said.

Two complaints were also received from Ahmedabad's Bodakdev region where banners were displayed on some roadside buildings, which were later removed following EC directions.

"A group of people threatened some agents in Jhalod in district. We have told the there to probe the matter. The candidate in Porbandar also complained about bogus polling agents, which is being investigated," said Murlikrishna.

Complaints were also received from Bhavnagar, and

"There are 4,800 sensitive booths out of the total 51,851 polling stations, and 96 per cent booths have been facilitated with webcasting," Murlikrishna added.

