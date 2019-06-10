New Chief Secretary in Tripura

The government on Monday appointed senior as the new of the state, officials said.

Venkateswarlu, a 1986 batch Tripura- cadre officer, is currently Additional to the

An said the would look after the (Confidential and Cabinet) and Planning (including Statistics) Departments.

(Secretariat Administration) and (Political) T. K. Chakma would also hold the charge of

In a major administrative reshuffle a day after the Lok Sabha election results were announced last month, the had transferred Chief Secretary and a large numbers of IAS, and Civil Service officers.

In another important development, of Police Akhil Kumar Shukla left the state on June 1 on leave.

"In the absence of Shukla, of Police (Law and Order) is looking after the charge of DGP," an of told IANS.

--IANS

sc/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)