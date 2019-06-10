Some OCs, SIs not performing their duties in Bengal: Mamata

Slamming the (BJP) for "playing games" to create unrest in Darjeeling, Chief Minister claimed on Monday that a section of her police force was not performing its duties properly in 3-4 districts and assured strong action against the errant officers.

"The police have been asked to be strong and have been directed to stop hooliganism. Some officers-in-charge (OCs) and sub-inspectors (SIs) in 3-4 districts are not performing their duties properly.

"We are collecting information about the police personnel who are either not taking action, or indulging in hooliganism. We will strongly handle the issue and find out their game plan," Banerjee said.

Taunting Banerjee, senior BJP said that she should resign as the if the police were not following the directions of the government.

Banerjee accused the BJP of inciting violence in after the saffron party gained majority in the municipality in the hills with 17 (GJM) councillors recently crossing over to the saffron party.

"Who took the councillors to I have information that the government kept them under house arrest. Why were the councillors sent to after they were removed from house arrest? Who are playing games? Is it to incite unrest in Darjeeling," she asked.

The saffron party on Saturday gained a majority in the municipality, dealing a jolt to the and its ally Binoy Tamang, of a faction of the GJM, which were in control of the board so long.

She also alleged that a section of the employees did not extend cooperation to her government by delaying the implementation of welfare schemes.

Banerjee said a monitoring cell on programme implementation has been formed in the to oversee projects and address grievances.

One Additional and one of Police in each district would be deployed to sort out grievances within seven days.

Banerjee also said that public health engineering (PHE) projects, which were running slow, would be expedited and state cooperative banks will be strengthened.

Banerjee also assured the government employees that their salary hike would be considered after the submission of the Pay Commission recommendation.

"The Pay Commission has not submitted its report and has sought six more months' time. Let them submit the report. We will consider the recommendation after taking into account our financial capacity. Welfare schemes cannot be stopped," she added.

--IANS

bdc/ssp/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)