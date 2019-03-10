Five senior officers reshuffled in J-K

In a minor administrative reshuffle, the administration has ordered transfers and postings of four (IAS) and one (KAS) officers, an order issued by (GAD) said.

According to the GAD order issued Saturday, IAS M will be the new excise commissioner, replacing Talat Parvez Rohella (KAS), who was transferred and posted as to the government, higher education department.

Raju, to J&K projection construction corporation, would hold the charge of post of in additional to his own duties till further orders, it said.

(IAS), to the government higher education department, was transferred and posted as to the government, school education department.

Ajeet Kumar Sahu (IAS) has been transferred and posted as to the government, public health engineering, irrigation and flood control department, relieving Khurshid Ahmad Shah, commissioner secretary to the government, public works (roads and buildings) department of the additional charge of the post.

Pandurang Kondbarao Pole (IAS), awaiting orders of adjustment, is posted as secretary to the government, department of disaster management, relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction, reliving Shah of the additional charge of the post, the order read.

