Twitter records 400 mn tweets in 2019 LS polls

India on Thursday said conversations around the 2019 elections grew 600 per cent from 2014 to reach 396 million tweets between January 1 and May 23.

During the course of the six weeks of the election from April 11 till May 19, national security emerged as the most talked about election-related topic on Twitter, followed by religion, jobs and employment, agriculture, and finally demonetisation, India said on Thursday.

(@NarendraModi) emerged as the most mentioned figure during the entire course of #LokSabhaElections2019, and @BJP4India handle along with the handles of their members took 53 per cent of the mentions on

The @INCIndia handle along with the handles of other members of the received 37 per cent of the mentions.

and were the leaders who were most mentioned after Modi on the platform.

"While English and Hindi remained the dominant languages of conversation, we saw a substantial number of Tweets in Tamil followed by Gujarati, represented by the use of the Twitter Elections emoji hashtags," said in a statement.

said it took key steps and action to protect the integrity of the #LokSabhaElections2019.

"Along with adhering to the code of conduct as part of the and (Internet & Mobile Association of India), we created an for election partners to provide feedback directly to us about issues and concerns," the platform said.

Twitter rolled out a special reporting feature that enabled users to report any tweets that provided misleading information to voters during the election, and expanded its to bring transparency to

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)