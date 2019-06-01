New MoS Home stirs row, Shah pulls him up

New of State for Home Affairs G. courted controversy on the first day in office as he called a "safe terror zone" inviting strong objection from MP All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

Reddy, who was elected from Secunderabad, one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the city, had said on Friday that any terror incident in the country would have a link to Hyderabad. Following the controversy, Reddy clarified that he did not say anything wrong.

"There are places in country where terror activities are on the rise. If an incident takes place in or Bhopal, its roots are traced to Hyderabad. State police, NIA have arrested terrorists in Hyderabad every 2-3 months," Reddy spoke to media after assuming charge.

Soon after his statement went viral, sources said, Union Home Home pulled up Reddy for the remark.

However, it could not be conformed what exactly Shah told Reddy.

"I would like to ask him (Reddy) that in the last five years, how many times did NIA, IB and RAW gave in writing that Hyderabad is a safe zone for terror? It is unfortunate that he is saying such things," Owaisi said, terming the minister's statement "irresponsible".

The AIMIM also said for the last five years, there was complete peace in Hyderabad as no communal took place in the city and all religious festivals passed off peacefully.

He also accused the BJP of having "hatred" for Muslims and targeting them. "An MoS speaking like this! This shows their hatred for Telangana, Hyderabad. Such irresponsible statements don't suit a minister, but we expect this from him. Wherever they see Muslims, they take them for terrorists. We can't cure them," Owaisi said.

