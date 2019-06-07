Nexus between D-Company and Pak embassy emerges in fake currency racket

The role of a key has surfaced in the smuggling of fake Indian currency notes (FICN). Highly placed sources revealed to IANS that Indias most wanted fugitive Dawood Ibrahims aides were in contact with a senior of Pakistans embassy in One of the aides, Yunus Ansari, recently arrested by police in a FICN case was operating from a small hotel located in Chakrapath area, Kathmandu, close to the Embassy.

Sources said Ansari brothers, Yunus and Naseem, were frequent visitors to the Embassy in and had been reportedly in touch with the defence attache.

Acting on a tip-off from agencies, a special squad of police arrested and three Pakistani nationals from on May 24.

Ansari who flew in from had stamps on his passport to conceal the original destination from where four suitcases were loaded with fake indian currency notes amounting to Rs 7.67 crore. The D-Company carriers had taken the Airways flight from to Kathmandu to camouflage the original route of

Sources said that Rs 2,000 Indian currency notes are being printed by Inter Services intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan at a in While D-Company is one of the distributors for FICN, a major bulk of fake notes are being smuggled into through the sea route.

In the past few months a series of seizures have been made by (NIA) ranging from border to Gurugram in Sources in the said that though the quality of FICN, recovered in recent seizures, is not good, they can find a place in the market if not detected by UV

Besides, Yunus Ansari, who has now been put behind bars by police, Basaruddin Ansari, a from Birganj, Nepal's terai region bordering Bihar, is also said to be in touch with the D Company. Basaruddin runs a private institute, which has been allegedly funded by Dawood.

In return, a few safe premises of Basaruddin are used by D-Company as a transit point for smuggling fake currency notes into through the porous border. After the recent seizures, SSB, the Indian paramilitary force deployed on the border has been alerted.

The Customs (preventive) Wing in UP- have also been instructed to step up vigil along the border, particularly the commercial vehicles entering

--IANS

deepak/prs

