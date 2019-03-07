NIA team visits Jammu grenade blast site

A (NIA) team on Thursday reached Jammu's main where a attack left one man dead and left 30 others injured.

Sources in the agency said the team rushed to the spot soon after getting information about the blast that occurred around 11.30 a.m. when a rolled by an unidentified militant under a packed, parked bus exploded. The bus was headed to Uttarakhand.

The explosion also injured passengers in a nearby bus which was set to leave for

One of the badly-wounded civilians, identified as a 20-year-old man from Uttarakhand, succumbed to his in a hospital.

According to police, four others were critically injured.

Soon after the explosion, the area was cordoned off but the militant merged into the crowd and escaped.

Some witnesses said they initially thought the sound had been caused by a tyre-burst.

The incident was the third attack at the bus stand, commonly known as Bus Stand, by militants in the last nine months.

--IANS

rak/vd

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)