Landmines weighing 30 kgs recovered in Jharkhand

Police said it has recovered five landmines weighing 30 kg, planted by Maoists, in Jharkhand's district on Thursday.

A joint team of the and the (CRPF) conducted a in after police received information about Maoists planting explosives there.

Five landmines which were hidden in jute sacks were recovered. Four of them weighed 5 kg each and the fifth weighed 10 kg.

The bomb disposal team reached the spot and defused the bombs.

Police said the landmines were planted to target the security forces.

--IANS

