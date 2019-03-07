Landmines weighing 30 kgs recovered in Jharkhand

Police said it has recovered five landmines weighing 30 kg, planted by Maoists, in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday.
A joint team of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a search operation in Sasang forest after police received information about Maoists planting explosives there.
Five landmines which were hidden in jute sacks were recovered. Four of them weighed 5 kg each and the fifth weighed 10 kg.
The bomb disposal team reached the spot and defused the bombs.
Police said the landmines were planted to target the security forces.
