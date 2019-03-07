JUST IN
Business Standard

Landmines weighing 30 kgs recovered in Jharkhand

IANS  |  Ranchi 

Police said it has recovered five landmines weighing 30 kg, planted by Maoists, in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Thursday.

A joint team of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a search operation in Sasang forest after police received information about Maoists planting explosives there.

Five landmines which were hidden in jute sacks were recovered. Four of them weighed 5 kg each and the fifth weighed 10 kg.

The bomb disposal team reached the spot and defused the bombs.

Police said the landmines were planted to target the security forces.

First Published: Thu, March 07 2019. 15:40 IST

