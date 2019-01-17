Keys beats Potapova, sets up 3rd round clash with Mertens

of the on Thursday beat Russia's 6-3, 6-4 to reach the third round of

In humid conditions, 17th seed Keys defeated World No. 89 Potapova in straight sets, reports news.

"It's really humid out here, my shirt's soaking wet, so I'm glad I got it done in two sets today," Keys said in her on-court interview after the match.

She is set to play 12th seed of in the next round, after the Belgian defeated Russia's 6-1, 7-5 on Thursday.

Keys acknowledged that Mertens was a tough opponent, although she beat the Belgian in their only previous meeting, in the 2017 US Open, where the American went on to play in the final.

"That's a tough match. We've played once before and it was a really close match. And she has obviously done very well this year," Keys said.

The American lost to the German in the quarterfinals in last year's edition of the tournament.

