Girona eliminate Atletico Madrid from Copa del Rey

Atletico Madrid and Girona drew 3-3 in the second leg of their knockout stage tie and 4-4 on aggregate, but the visitors are headed to the quarter-finals on the strength of their three away goals.

Atleti, who have won the Copa 10 times, most recently in 2013, led on two different occasions, reports news.

On Wednesday, opened the scoring for the hosts in the 12th minute, beating Girona keeper from close range after collecting a deep ball from

The Catalan squad pulled level with a fine strike from in the 36th minute, three minutes after a second Kalinic goal was disallowed for an offside spotted by the video referee.

Girona moved ahead 2-1 in the 59th minute when Cristhian Stuani got his head to Aleix Garcia's free kick. Six minutes later it was 2-2 on a goal by with an assist from

The Colchoneros turned up the pressure in pursuit of the winner. Godin saw his effort bounce off the crossbar in the 73rd minute and as goal was called back for an offside in the 79th before Griezmann put Atleti ahead 3-2 with an unstoppable strike with seven minutes to go in regulation.

Yet again, Girona responded, as scored in the 88th minute to send his team to the next round.

--IANS

tri/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)