Sevastova beats Andreescu, moves into round 3

Anastasija Sevastova from Latvia defeated Bianca Andreescu of Canada 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 on Thursday to move into round three of the Australian Open.
The loss brings an end to the 18-year-old Canadian's Australian Open run who started the season with 11 wins in 12 matches, reports Efe news.
The 28-year-old Latvian claimed the first set with an ace but Andreescu started strong with a break in the second.
Sevastova, the 13th seed at the tournament, recovered quickly with three breaks in the third set after the two battled to a 2-2 deadlock.
The Latvian will play the next game against China's Qiang Wang (21), who defeated Aleksandra Krunic from Serbia in the second round.
--IANS
tri/bg
