Nitish Kumar sees 'politics of vote' behind Mamata sit-in

Kumar on Monday said no one has any concern for the country and that political parties are only concerned about the votes ahead of the upcoming polls.

" chinta kisi ko nahi hai. Rajnitik dalon ko kewal vote ki chinta hai," Kumar told the media in Hindi when asked about Mamata Banerjee's dharna in protest against the CBI in Kolkata.

Banerjee has been on a sit-in since Sunday night after the (CBI) officials showed up at the residence of for questioning him in connection with their probe into a ponzi scheme scam case.

Refusing to say anything on Banerjee's dharna against the CBI action, Kumar said now the case is in the and only court can say anything.

However, he said one or two months ahead of the upcoming polls, many such developments would take place in the country. "Look forward to many more in the coming days."

--IANS

ik/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)