No 'Bigg Boss' for Jwala Gutta

Former Indian player Jwala has denied rumours that she may be seen as a participant in the third season of the Telugu version of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss".

"No 'Bigg Boss' for me... All false rumours," tweeted in context to reports that she has been approached for the show, which may be hosted by Nagarjuna.

After finding her feet in the sports arena, tried her luck in Telugu films with "Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde".

--IANS

sim/rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)