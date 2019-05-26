JUST IN
No 'Bigg Boss' for Jwala Gutta

IANS  |  Hyderabad 

Former Indian badminton player Jwala Gutta has denied rumours that she may be seen as a participant in the third season of the Telugu version of the controversial reality TV show "Bigg Boss".

"No 'Bigg Boss' for me... All false rumours," Gutta tweeted in context to reports that she has been approached for the show, which may be hosted by Nagarjuna.

After finding her feet in the sports arena, Gutta tried her luck in Telugu films with "Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde".

First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 12:44 IST

