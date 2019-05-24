No Test in Durban during England tour of South Africa

on Friday announced the home international fixtures for the 2019-20 summer which includes series against England and

England will be touring for four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is to be played from December 17, 2019 to February 16, 2020, said CSA in a

The Test matches will be played in Centurion, Cape Town, and However, will not be hosting any Test.

After that, the Proteas will host for three T20Is and three ODIs to be played from February 21, 2020 to March 7, 2020.

"This will be a huge summer both for our Proteas, who are currently ranked in the top three in all three formats, and for our fans who can look forward to action-packed and top-quality entertainment against two of the powerhouses of world cricket," commented CSA

"The Test matches will take on particular significance as this will be our first home series in the ICC World Test Championship following our away series in in October," he added.

