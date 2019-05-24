Kohli, Buttler, Warner: Waugh's top 3 batsmen for WC

Former has picked the top three batsmen he would be looking forward to in the upcoming beginning on May 30 in England and

The batsman which Waugh picked was "Definitely Virat Kohli," Waugh told com.au. "He's No.1."

Kohli, regarded by many as the greatest ever, will be playing in his third and would be rearing to go and lead the team to title victory.

England's hard-hitting batsman was Waugh's second choice. "Jos Buttler, I'd have him at No.2 in the top three," he said.

Buttler has been in amazing form in the last four years, not only in ODIs but all three formats of the game. Earlier this month, he smashed a 50-ball century against in after taking the West Indies' attack apart for 150 from just 77 balls in February.

The third batsman on Waugh's list was

" at his best is right up there, so is David Warner," said Waugh. "I'll go with "

Warner, who made a comeback to after serving a one-year ban for his involvement in the Sandpaper Gate, has been in tremendous form off late. In the IPL 2019, he scored 692 runs in 12 matches he played for Sunrisers Warner last played an ODI for 18 months ago, Waugh is expecting fireworks from the swashbuckling opener.

will begin with the opening match between hosts England and on May 30.

--IANS

aak/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)