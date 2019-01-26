Bengaluru top choice among home buyers, Mumbai second: Report

India's IT hub is the top investment choice among home buyers, followed by Mumbai, a report by Track2Media Research said.

According to the "Best Practices Report 2019", the cosmopolitan character of the city, job opportunities in the IT and IT-enabled services and timely delivery and maintenance of quality by are among the major reasons for home buyers choosing over other cities.

" has been voted as number one choice of investment by the Indian buyers. Out of the top 10 investment worthy cities, four are from the South India," said the report.

The other South Indian cities in the list were: (3), Chennai (7) and (10).

ranked second in the consumer choice index while Gurugram was at the fourth position. The other cities in the top 10 were Pune (5), Kolkata (6), Ahmedabad (8) and Chandigarh (9).

Company-wise, Bengaluru-based topped in terms of best practices, followed by and in the second and third positions respectively.

The parameters taken into consideration for the survey were fiscal management by companies, execution of projects, market depth, consumer connect, transparent deals, functional professionalism, care, employer, communication and desirable practices, the report said.

