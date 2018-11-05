Not a single cracker burst as Vrindavan widows show the way to celebrating green Diwali

Amid a chorus of popular songs, hand-clapping and lots of flowers, widows of this Hindu holy city celebrated on Sunday evening by lighting only earthen lamps and candles in keeping with the directives for ensuring a pollution-free celebration.

This assumes significance as the bursting of crackers during adversely affects the environment and the apex court has advocated opting the eco-friendly way.

"We had decided to celebrate this by not touching crackers or sparklers," said Manu Ghosh, a widow from Bengal.

Lighting an earthern lamp along with many other widows at here, she said this they are enjoying more with flowers and diyas.

and Kanak Lata, who are staying in a nearby ashram for more than 30 years now, maintained that they are enjoying the cracker-less Diwali this as noise and smoke out of bursting crackers creates problems for them.

Likewise, Draupadi, Sadhna, Garabani and Basanti, all in their sixties and seventies, were of the view that there is more fun in celebrating Diwali with diyas and flowers than bursting crackers.

"We want to continue with cracker-less Diwali in future also," they said in unison.

The pollution-free celebrations were held for the first time by the widows in the light of the apex court's reference to the air pollution levels in Delhi- during and immediately after Diwali last year.

The court observed that due to the adverse effects of fire crackers, "the air quality deteriorates abysmally and alarmingly and the city chokes thereby".

Organised by International, about 700 widows residing at nearby ashrams had assembled at the to celebrate green Diwali in style by dispelling darkness through lighting diyas.

The courtyard of 400-year-old was tastefully decorated with rangoli and the earthen lamps were lit as the sun set on the horizon. The widows later sang bhajan.

"With an aim to bringing a ray of happiness at their twilight years, we came up with this unique idea to organise the festival of lights, especially for the widows," said of movement

provides medical facilities and vocational training for widows here, besides meeting their day-to-day needs so that they do not feel left out during their twilight years.

