Not just 2, more will be inducted as ministers: Bengal BJP chief

BJP chief on Friday assured MPs of the saffron party elected from the state that not just two, but more will be inducted in the list of ministers of the central government in future.

"Two MPs have been inducted (in the list of ministers) and many others would also be inducted in future. It is a continuous process. Our responsibility was to send maximum number of MPs from Bengal and provide sufficient support so that Modiji becomes the PM," said, while responding to a query whether the state was deprived as only two ministers from Bengal featured in Modi 2.0 government.

There are two Ministers of State (MoS) from -- Babul Supriyo, who has been assigned the Ministry of Environment, and Debasree Chaudhuri, a first-time from Raiganj has been given the responsibility of the

Supriyo, who was re-elected from constituency, had served as MoS in the previous government, as well.

Having worked in the party's youth and women's wings Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha, Chaudhuri is now one of the Secretaries in the

Ghosh, a newly elected from Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, also said, "I believe the state would be benefitted in future as the way party's central leadership has kept its focus on our state."

The saffron party scripted a spectacular victory in the state getting 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats a huge leap from 2014, when the party had won only two seats.

Apart from Supriyo, the party's former Darjeeling S.S. Ahluwalia, who has been elected from Burdwan-Durgapur constituency this time, had also served as MoS in the previous government.

However, questions are being raised as the number of ministers from the state in the newly formed central government has not been increased even though the BJP won 18 seats.

