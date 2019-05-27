Buddha Air starts its journey from Kolkata Airport

Buddha Air, one of the leading companies of on Monday started its maiden flight from Kolkata to Kathmandu, an said.

"On its inaugural flight, 56 passengers arrived from Nepal's capital city by flight number U4 163," an statement of said.

Also, 64 passengers departed from Kolkata on flight number U4 164.

"The will operate three ATR-72 flights weekly between and Kolkata," it added.

