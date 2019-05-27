JUST IN
Business Standard

Buddha Air starts its journey from Kolkata Airport

IANS  |  Kolkata 

Buddha Air, one of the leading airline companies of Nepal on Monday started its maiden flight from Kolkata to Kathmandu, an official said.

"On its inaugural flight, 56 passengers arrived from Nepal's capital city Kathmandu by flight number U4 163," an official statement of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport said.

Also, 64 passengers departed from Kolkata on flight number U4 164.

"The airline will operate three ATR-72 flights weekly between Kathmandu and Kolkata," it added.

--IANS

bnd/prs

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 16:34 IST

