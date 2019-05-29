Tech Mahindra, Strands in pact for banking solutions

Sofware Ltd on Wednesday entered into a partnership with Strands, a Barcelona-headquartered Fintech company, that helps banks leverage to grow customer loyalty and boost bottom line.

The partnership was forged to provide an integrated suite of to financial institutions, said in a statement.

said it would leverage Strands' AI capabilities along with its existing domain expertise in to enable enhanced customer experience.

"Our give financial institutions an edge over the competition, speed up internal processes and help them reap the benefits of a more engaged relationship with their customers," said Erik Brieva,

This strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra would accelerate the delivery of tangible business value, Brieva added.

By providing data-driven analytics of user behaviour, the is designed to enable financial institutions create personalised and contextual offering for customers.

In addition, the solution would provide relevant insights to take informed decisions to generate cross and up-sell opportunities, Tech Mahindra said.

--IANS

gb/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)