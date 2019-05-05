Officer, two soldiers injured in LoC ceasefire violation

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were injured on Sunday as Pakistan violated the ceasefire on the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police sources said.
"Three soldiers, including an officer, were injured in Pakistan firing on the LoC in Mendhar sector of Poonch. The injured soldiers have been shifted to hospital in Rajouri town," a police source said.
Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation for the third consecutive day on Sunday in Krishna Ghati (KG) and Kirni sectors of Poonch.
Pakistan used artillery and small arms during the ceasefire violation on Sunday and the Indian army retaliated effectively, defence sources said.
--IANS
sq/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU