Sri Lankan without travel papers held in Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Lankan national held in Ker capital without travel documents
TN: Protest erupt near Sri Lankan embassy over 2008 war crimes
Sri Lanka releases Indian fishermen, asks to appear before court
UN rights body grants Sri Lanka war crimes probe extension
Australia says Sri Lankan allegations should be investigated
-
A Sri Lankan national, who claimed to have lost all his travel documents, was held from the bus station here and is being interrogated by both the state police and central security agencies, the Kerala Police said on Sunday.
Police officer V.P. Mohanlal told IANS that the man, who identifies himself as Maluge Dias, 32, was picked up on Saturday night from the bus station here.
"Dias says that he has lost his passport and other papers. Even though he claims to have flown in from Colombo, despite our best efforts, we have not been able to get any information from him. He has a language problem and at times, appears to behave as if he is of unsound mind.
"We will soon produce him before a magistrate and he will be remanded. Meanwhile we have also started legal formalities and have got in touch with the Sri Lankan mission. Once they give the necessary clearances, he will be repatriated," the police official said.
The Kerala Police also sought the help of the central agencies, whose representatives here have also questioned him.
In wake of the horrendous Easter Sunday bombings which left 253 people, including many Indians, dead and hundreds more injured,the Kerala Police is on a high alert, especially with Colombo connected by air with a flying time of less than 40 minutes from here.
--IANS
sg/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU