Opposition coming together for fear of being caught for graft: Modi

on Sunday here that opposition parties were coming together over fear of getting caught for corruption.

said the Centre's action against corruption has created a fear in the minds of people all across the country. All those who were used to make money from government contracts are facing the music now, which is they were all coming together to remove "this watchman", he said in a reference to himself at a a public rally.

arrived in the temple town earlier in the day and laid the foundation stone for an All (AIIMS) and also inaugurated super speciality blocks at Rajaji, Thanjavur and Tirunelveli Medical Colleges.

He also urged the youth of not to get swayed by the negative sentiments created by vested interests.

The said the Centre was taking steps to eradicate corruption and any person who looted money in defence deals, government schemes and others will be brought to book whether they are within or outside

He also said that is one of the leading states in the Central government's "Make in India" initiative.

According to Modi, the Centre aims to make Tamil Nadu a preferred hub for and defence sectors.

He said the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor would generate jobs in state.

He also mentioned the Tuticorin Port, referring to it is an engine of economic growth.

Given its strategic location, the Port can become a major trans-shipment port of South India, Modi remarked.

According to the Prime Minister, the Train-18 developed by the Integral Factory (ICF) in Chennai has attracted the attention of several countries and when its production increases, more jobs will be created.

Stressing that the BJP-led is committed to providing jobs and education for all sections of the society, the reservation of 10 per cent based on economic criteria has been brought in.

He also said the government is focused on providing ease of living and referred to the setting up of Passport Seva Kendras in Post Offices.

Modi said work on 10-smart city projects in Tamil Nadu is on.

He said that under the Swachh Bharat mission, the Centre has built over nine crore toilets in the country out of which 47 lakh are in Tamil Nadu.

