Opposition parties meet on EVM tampering

A host of opposition leaders, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, held a meeting here on Friday to chalk out a "joint strategy" on the issue of EVM tampering.
Called by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief Naidu, the meeting held at the Constitution Club here saw leaders from the Opposition camp discussing the issue of EVM tampering, an issue which they have been raising consistently.
Besides Gandhi, Pawar and Naidu, the 'Save the Nation, Save Democracy' meeting was participated by Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien, Ramgopal Yadav of the SP, Mohammad Salim from CPI-M, Sharad Yadav, LJD.
Sanjay Singh of AAP, Omar Abdullah of National Conference, Satish Chandra Misra of BSP, Manoj Jha of RJD, Kanimozhi of DMK, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, D Raja from CPI, Danish Ali from JD-S and Jitin Ram Manjhi of HAM, among others were also present.
Raising concerns of EVM tampering, the opposition parties had earlier demanded the Election Commission to revert to paper ballots in the Lok Sabha elections.
