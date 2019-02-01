Opposition parties meet on EVM tampering

A host of opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Minister and Sharad Pawar, held a meeting here on Friday to chalk out a "joint strategy" on the issue of EVM tampering.

Called by the (TDP) Naidu, the meeting held at the here saw leaders from the discussing the issue of EVM tampering, an issue which they have been raising consistently.

Besides Gandhi, Pawar and Naidu, the 'Save the Nation, Save Democracy' meeting was participated by MP Derek O'Brien, Ramgopal Yadav of the SP, from CPI-M, Sharad Yadav, LJD.

of AAP, of National Conference, of BSP, of RJD, Kanimozhi of DMK, Jayant Chaudhary of RLD, D Raja from CPI, Danish Ali from JD-S and Jitin of HAM, among others were also present.

Raising concerns of EVM tampering, the opposition parties had earlier demanded the to revert to paper ballots in the Lok Sabha elections.

--IANS

and/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)